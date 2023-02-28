No. 11 Villanova runs all over Seton Hall, 83-56 in regular season finale

On Monday afternoon, Villanova moved up four spots in the AP poll to No. 11, tying a program record for the highest Top 25 ranking.

Just six hours later, the Wildcats proved why they belong among the best teams in the country as they came away with an 83-56 road victory over Seton Hall.

Statistical leaders

Senior Maddy Siegrist led Villanova (26-5, 17-3 Big East) with 32 points and six rebounds. Siegrist has scored at least 21 points in all 31 regular season games this season, the second-longest streak of 20-point games in Division I women’s basketball history. The record is held by Washington’s Kelsey Plum with 35 games during the 2016-17 season.

Junior Maddie Burke chipped in 12 points and five rebounds, and the Wildcats are now 11-0 when Burke scores in double figures. Sophomore Christina Dalce recorded her fourth double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds to go along with two blocks.

Azana Baines led Seton Hall (17-12, 10-9) with 22 points and five rebounds while Sidney Cooks added nine points.

What we saw

It was clear from the jump that Seton Hall’s primary objective was to slow Siegrist down. The Pirates sent two or three defenders at the star forward every time she touched the ball.

Seton Hall held Siegrist to 1 of 3 shooting and just eight points, including six free throws — in the first half. But the rest of the Villanova roster made the Pirates pay.

Led by Burke (10 points) and Dalce (eight points), the Wildcats scored 38 first-half points to take a 38-23 lead into halftime. Villanova shot 54.2% from the field in the first 20 minutes while holding the Pirates to 31.3%.

It was Siegrist’s turn in the second half.

The forward scored 16 points in the third quarter to match the Pirates’ team total. The Wildcats continued to dominate as they extended their lead to 67-39 entering the final 10 minutes of play.

The fourth quarter was more of the same as the Wildcats maintained their lead to close out with a 27-point victory. Additionally, Villanova earned a dominant 38-28 advantage on the boards, including 11 offensive rebounds for 14 second-chance points. Villanova’s defense came up big once again, forcing 12 Pirates turnovers for 17 points.

Up next

Villanova has four days off before it heads to Uncasville, Conn. for the Big East Tournament. The Wildcats have clinched the No. 2 seed and will get a first-round bye. Villanova will face the winner of No. 7 DePaul and No. 10 Providence in the quarterfinals on Saturday (7 p.m., Fox Sports 2).