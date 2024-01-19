Villanova has won six games in a row. Here’s how Lucy Olsen and the Wildcats can make it seven.

The new year has, in fact, been happy for Villanova.

The Wildcats women’s basketball team (12-5, 5-1 Big East) is perfect in four games since the calendar turned and has won six straight overall, wiping out a lousy December (three straight losses before the holidays) and gaining real momentum as the Big East schedule catches fire.

Next up: Creighton (noon Saturday at Finneran Pavilion, CBSSN), which is currently fourth in the Big East (13-3, 4-2).

Here are three things Villanova needs to focus on to maintain its winning streak:

Have a day, Lucy Olsen

It’s no secret that junior Lucy Olsen is the driving force behind Villanova’s offensive success, but let’s take a look at just how impressive she’s been:

Olsen is averaging 23.6 points and 4.9 rebounds in a team-high 36.8 minutes. In the Wildcats’ win over Marquette, Olsen had a game-high 37 points on 12-for-19 shooting and sank a pair of late free throws to help Villanova seal the win.

Let’s not forget that she’s the fifth-leading scorer in the nation, right behind Notre Dame freshman Hannah Hidalgo, a Paul VI grad.

No other Wildcats are averaging double-figure scoring, so Olsen’s usual standout performance offensively will be key against the Bluejays, who counter with a stellar offense of their own. More on that later.

De-FENSE

Defense is one of Villanova’s greatest strengths, and it’s going to need that on Saturday. While the Wildcats are giving up just 57.9 points per game, Creighton averages 74.7 points while featuring plenty of depth.

The Bluejays are led by senior Emma Ronsiek, who averages 18.6 points followed by Lauren Jensen and Morgan Maly, who also average in double figures.

The Wildcats are averaging 16 points off turnovers compared to 9.2 for their opponents, and when it comes to rebounding, Villanova excels on both ends of the floor. With 97 offensive and 87 defensive boards, junior Christina Dalce is leading the Wildcats with 10.8 rebounds per game, making her the 15th-leading rebounder in the nation. She’s also in the top 25 nationwide in blocks at 2.2.

Let it fly

If there’s one aspect of Villanova’s offense that could use some help, it’s shooting from beyond the arc. The Wildcats are making just 6.2 threes per game, shooting them at a 30.2% clip.

They might be able to find success in the paint, but against a tough Creighton offense that makes 9.3 threes per game, the Wildcats need to be willing to take shots from deep.