Villanova’s Denise Dillion is full of optimism as her 2025-26 roster begins to take shape

Last month, Villanova women’s basketball announced important news: star freshman guard Jasmine Bascoe intends to stay on the Main Line for another season.

The program was eager to make the news official, even posting a graphic across social media. Bascoe’s return and the retention of eight eligible 2024-25 players put Villanova in a stable and promising position for next season.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Delco native Ava Franz brought the ‘competitive fire’ into another postseason softball run for Villanova

“I’m excited about [retaining players], it’s a great relief,” Dillon said on Friday. “This offseason, I’m just elated…our focus and attention was on who we knew was returning, and the excitement about their individual game.”

Dillon earned Big 5 Coach of the Year, leading the Wildcats to a 21-15 overall, 11-7 Big East season that ended in the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) semifinal. Bascoe finished her debut season as Big 5 Rookie of the Year, along with an All-Big East first team selection.

Last spring, the program’s future was uncertain when six players entered the transfer portal, forcing Dillon to swiftly rebuild the roster. This time, sophomore guard and second-leading scorer Maddie Webber is the only one to leave, transferring to the University of Illinois.

Transfer pickups bring size and skill

Dillon confirmed that the 2025-26 roster is set, though two open spots have yet to be announced. So far, Villanova has landed incoming senior forward Kylee Watson from Notre Dame, and incoming junior guard Kelsey Joens from Iowa State.

A starter for her first two seasons with the Irish, Watson’s ACL tear in the 2024 ACC Tournament cost the 6-foot-4 forward all of last season. In 2023-24, Watson averaged 6.2 points, and five rebounds per game.

“[Watson’s] experience is what’s going to help her early until she gets back into that competitive mode,” Dillon said. “She already has that confidence. We want her to show her game, everything that we feel that she is capable of.”

Joens started in 16 of 35 games last season for Iowa State, averaging five points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

Freshmen are expected to contribute

The Wildcats will bring in three top recruits in the Class of 2025: guard Kennedy Henry and guards/forwards Elise Bender and Brooke Bender. Henry was nominated for the McDonald’s All-American game in January.

Dillon believes that the more experienced swath of the roster will help guide the freshmen to contribute.

“We’re tying [the freshmen] in early,” Dillon said. “Kennedy brings defensive prowess that we’re always looking for…I think one of Kennedy’s best qualities is [that] she’s always looking at who the best player is, and wants to match with them. She has the ability to guard the perimeter.”

Returners getting to work

Bascoe’s commitment to stay at Villanova was no surprise to Dillon and the staff. After handling the instability of last season, Dillon said she felt much more prepared to navigate the transfer portal era.

“Each year you coach, you learn more,” Dillon said. “When you learn more than any of [the players], it’s a great step in your profession. That’s what last spring was. It was such a learning curve for all of us.”

This summer, Bascoe will continue playing for Team Canada in the FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup.

Denae Carter, who led the team in rebounds this past season, will return to spearhead the team as a fifth-year player. Another highly anticipated returner for the team is sophomore guard Brynn McCurry, who will return to the court after a promising sophomore season was taken away by an ACL injury last summer.

“[McCurry] looks tremendous,” Dillon said. “She has the mindset. We’re relying on Brynn to be a solid leader for us and are hopeful that the knee doesn’t set her back.”

» READ MORE: Follow the Inquirer's complete coverage of Villanova athletics right here!