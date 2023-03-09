Villanova’s Denise Dillon named a semifinalist for Naismith women’s coach of the year award

Villanova’s Denise Dillon was named Thursday as a semifinalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year.

In her third year with the Wildcats, Dillon led Villanova to a 26-5 regular season record, and finished second in the Big East with a 17-3 record. Villanova advanced to the Big East tournament finals for the second consecutive season, but fell to UConn at Mohegan Sun on Sunday.

Entering the season, Villanova was unranked in the Associated Press poll. Since then, the Wildcats have spent a program-record 14 weeks in the top 25. Villanova received a program-best No. 10 ranking in last week’s poll, and is expected to receive a top-16 seed on Selection Sunday.

Dillon is one of 10 semifinalists. Other coaches include Lisa Bluder (Iowa), Kenny Brooks (Virginia Tech), Niele Ivey (Notre Dame), Teri Moren (Indiana), Kim Mulkey (LSU), Lynne Roberts (Utah), Vic Shaffer (Texas), Dawn Staley (South Carolina) and Joe Tartamella (St. John’s).

There will be two more rounds of fan voting. The first will narrow down the list to four coaches on March 20, and the winner will be announced on March 29 at the Women’s Final Four in Dallas.