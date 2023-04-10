WNBA draft: Maddy Siegrist picked No. 3 overall by Dallas Wings

On Monday night, Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist was picked third overall by the Dallas Wings in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Siegrist is the first City 6 women’s basketball player drafted in six years, and her No. 3 pick is the highest ever for a City 6 women’s basketball player. The next highest is Temple’s Candice Dupree, who went sixth in 2006.

Before Siegrist, South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston was selected No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever, followed by Diamond Miller at No. 2 to the Minnesota Lynx.

Siegrist originally was projected to be selected by the Wings with the fifth overall pick. But after a successful NCAA Tournament and some concern from Dallas that Washington could take her at No. 4, the Wings used their first pick on her instead.

Siegrist’s draft stock rose considerably this season after she broke the Villanova and Big East all-time scoring records en route to being named the Big East Player of the Year and a first-team All-American.

» READ MORE: Maddy Siegrist has Villanova’s scoring mark, and a special bond with Sister Rose Marie, the old record-holder

The 6-foot-2 forward is seen as a true scorer who is ready to make an impact as a rookie, and Dallas president Greg Bibb said Thursday that Siegrist is “flat out one of the best players in the draft.”

Siegrist will help Dallas support the core that it has been forming during its rebuild over the past few seasons. They have a strong group of guards led by star guard Arike Ogunbowale, and including Diamond DeShields and Crystal Dangerfield. But with some injuries and inconsistencies at the small forward position, Siegrist likely will be given the opportunity to provide a scoring spark off the bench.