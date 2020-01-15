Not saying Dillon would even automatically go to Villanova. No idea on that. They’ve treated her well at Drexel. They fully know they have a fine coach. She just exactly fits the profile of the kind of coach Villanova should be looking at, and the school would seem to have some advantage trying to get her, since it is her alma mater and she was Perretta’s assistant for four years before going to Market Street. She’s a Big 5 Hall of Famer from her own playing days.