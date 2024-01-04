Downingtown West’s Will Howard moving from Kansas State to Ohio State

Quarterback Will Howard, a Downingtown West graduate, announced his commitment to Ohio State on Thursday evening after four seasons at Kansas State.

Howard led K-State to a 9-4 record and victory in the Pop-Tarts Bowl this season, his first as its full-time starter. He shared the role with Adrian Martinez and now-Miami Dolphins backup QB Skylar Thompson over his four seasons with the Wildcats. Howard completed 58.8% passes for a career 5,786 yards, including 2,643 yards on 219-of-357 passing this season, and is ranked in the top 10 in several statistical categories in program history.

He transitions to a Buckeyes program that went 11-2 this season and was quarterbacked by St. Joseph’s Prep grad Kyle McCord. McCord recently transferred to Syracuse, which is coached by Camden native Fran Brown.

As a high schooler, Howard was a three-star prospect ranked eighth in Pennsylvania, according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings. For the Whippets, he threw for 5,308 yards and 48 touchdowns and was named The Inquirer’s All-Southeastern Pennsylvania Player of the Year in 2019.