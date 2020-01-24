Trailing by 13 to start the fourth quarter, the Owls went on an 18-3 run then closed out with a 7-2 rally, completing a comeback win over the Quakers and claiming a share of the Big 5 title.
Mia Davis led the way with her 13th double-double of the season, recording game highs of 20 points and 14 rebounds.
Ashley Jones racked up 17 points and six assists coming off the bench, scoring 10 of those points during the fourth-quarter rally. For the night, Jones shot 6-for-10 from the field, including 3-for-4 from three-point range.
Marissa Mackins added 14 points for the Owls (12-7), and Alexa Williamson also put up a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. It was the second of her career and her first this season.
Lena Nieng finished with seven points (all in the fourth quarter) and seven rebounds.
Penn (10-4) led through the first three quarters but was outscored 29-12 in the final frame.
Eleah Parker paced the Quakers with 17 points and 13 rebounds for the double-double, and Kendall Grasela followed up with 15 points and seven assists. Tori Crawford added 11 points and seven rebounds coming off the bench.
Temple finished its Big 5 schedule with a 3-1 record, matching Villanova and coach Harry Perretta (in his final season) for the City Series crown.
The Owls will travel to Cincinnati next for an AAC matchup on Sunday at 2 p.m., while Penn will have a seven-day layoff before it hits the road to face Ivy-League rival Harvard next Friday at 7 p.m.
A fourth-quarter rally fell just short as the Spiders managed to hang on and beat the visiting Explorers Thursday in an Atlantic 10 matchup.
Trailing 56-45 after three, La Salle came out and dominated the final frame. The Explorers outscored Richmond, 16-7, and pulled to within one with 19 seconds left thanks to two made free throws from Deja King.
But a foul from Kate Hill with one second left and the converted free throw from the Spiders’ Kate Klimkiewicz as a result put the game away.
King scored nine points off the bench and came up with two rebounds and two steals. Kayla Spruill led La Salle with 18 points and nine rebounds (both game highs). Hill finished with nine points and three assists.
Jaide Hinds-Clarke and Aniyah Carpeneter each scored 11 points for Richmond, and Claire Holt added 10.
La Salle dropped to 7-12 overall and 1-5 in A-10 play. Richmond moved up to 8-11 and 1-4 in the conference.
The Explorers’ A-10 schedule continues Sunday with a Big-Five matchup against St. Joseph’s (8-10, 2-4 A-10). Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at La Salle’s Tom Gola Arena.