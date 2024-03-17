Drexel captures CAA women’s championship, clinches March Madness bid in win over top-seeded Stony Brook

Drexel led wire-to-wire in the CAA Championship game, finishing its improbable tournament run with a 68-60 win over top-seeded Stony Brook to clinch a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in school history.

It’s also the Dragons’ first appearance in the tournament since 2021.

Amaris Baker, voted the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, led Drexel with 19 points, and Villanova transfer Brooke Mullin scored 16, including four three-pointers. The team shot 57.9% from three-point range to put away the Seawolves. Drexel led by as many as 14 points, and while a late scoring drought helped Stony Brook cut it to four with under a minute to play, the Dragons iced the game with free throws.

Drexel is the second No. 7-seeded team to win the CAA Tournament (Monmouth in 2023). The Dragons will learn their seed, location and first-round opponent during the women’s Selection Show beginning Sunday night at 8 p.m.

