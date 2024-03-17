March Madness 2024: NCAA men’s basketball tournament TV schedule, game times and announcers

While there are no Big 5 teams in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament for the second straight year, the event still promises to be the big spectacle it always is for college hoops diehards and casual fans alike.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about how to watch this year’s men’s half of March Madness on TV and online.

Click on the links below for more info or to jump straight to the schedule for each round of games.

The host cities

First Four: Dayton, Ohio (University of Dayton Arena) on Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20.

First and second rounds: Charlotte, N.C. (Spectrum Center), Pittsburgh (PPG Paints Arena), Salt Lake City (Delta Center), and Omaha, Neb. (CHI Health Center) on Thursday, March 21 and Saturday, March 23; New York (Barclays Center), Indianapolis (Gainbridge Fieldhouse), Memphis (FedEx Forum), and Spokane, Wash. (Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena) on Friday, March 22 and Sunday, March 24.

Regional rounds: Boston (TD Garden, East Region) and Los Angeles (Crypto.com Arena, West) on Thursday, March 28 and Saturday, March 30; Dallas (American Airlines Center, South), and Detroit (Little Caesars Arena, Midwest) on Friday, March 29 and Sunday, March 31.

Final Four and championship game: Glendale, Ariz. (State Farm Stadium) on Saturday, April 1 and Monday, April 3.

Camden native D.J. Wagner of Kentucky is one of the local products to watch in this year's NCAA men's basketball tournament. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

TV and streaming

As ever, games are spread over four TV channels: CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV. The current rights deal runs through 2032, in case you’re wondering.

Online streaming is mainly through the March Madness Live website and apps for phones, tablets and connected TV devices like AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon Fire Stick. Streaming that way is free with a login via your pay-TV provider.

This year, for the first time, you don’t have to have a TV subscription to watch the action. Games on TBS, TNT, and truTV are available on TNT Sports’ Max subscription streaming platform. Games on CBS are on that network’s subscription streaming platform, Paramount+.

It’s still tricky to watch four games at once, though, as hoops diehards like to do. You can do it on the March Madness Live website, but not the March Madness Live app for phones, tablets, and connected TV devices.

Also, the app will once again not have games on CBS. Only the website will.

“We have certain games where we have to protect the exclusivity of our affiliated stations around the country,” CBS Sports chair Sean McManus said last year.

Your best option to catch all the action beyond a computer is likely the “Fast Break” online live highlights show, which is similar to NFL Red Zone. It will be available on all platforms during the first two rounds.

Finally, a reminder. If you subscribe to one of the cable-style streaming platforms (YouTube TV, fuboTV, etc.), make sure to check what your subscription includes. Some of them don’t have all the channels.

Here’s the full NCAA men’s basketball tournament schedule for this year. All times listed are Eastern.

Reigning national champion UConn has the talent to go back-to-back. Read more David J. Phillip / AP

First Four

Tuesday, March 19

The entire evening is on truTV. Pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m., and postgame coverage concludes at 12:30 a.m.

6:40 p.m.: W16a. Howard vs. W16b. Wagner at Dayton, Ohio (truTV — Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, and Jon Rothstein)

9:10 p.m. (approx.): MW10a. Virginia vs. MW10b. Colorado State at Dayton, Ohio (truTV — Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, and Jon Rothstein)

Wednesday, March 20

The entire evening is on truTV. Pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m., and postgame coverage concludes at 12:30 a.m.

6:40 p.m.: MW16a. Montana State vs. MW16b. Grambling State at Dayton, Ohio (truTV — Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, and Jon Rothstein)

9:10 p.m. (approx.): S10a. Boise State vs. S10b. Colorado at Dayton, Ohio (truTV — Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, and Jon Rothstein)

First round

Thursday, March 21

Pregame shows start at noon on CBS and truTV, 1 p.m. on TNT, and 1:30 p.m. on TBS. truTV has the late-night wrap-up show, with coverage concluding at 1:30 a.m.

12:15 p.m.: W8. Mississippi State vs. W9. Michigan State at Charlotte, N.C. (CBS — Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, and Allie LaForce)

12:40 p.m.: E6. Brigham Young vs. E11. Duquesne at Omaha, Neb. (truTV — Tom McCarthy, Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson, and AJ Ross)

1:30 p.m.: MW3. Creighton vs. MW14. Akron at Pittsburgh (TNT — Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, and Evan Washburn)

2 p.m.: W2. Arizona vs. W15. Long Beach State at Salt Lake City (TBS — Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, and Dana Jacobson)

2:45 p.m. (approx.): W1. North Carolina vs. W16a. Howard or W16b. Wagner at Charlotte, N.C. (CBS — Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, and Allie LaForce)

3:10 p.m. (approx.): E3. Illinois vs. E14. Morehead State at Omaha, Neb. (truTV — Tom McCarthy, Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson, and AJ Ross)

4 p.m. (approx.): MW6. South Carolina vs. MW11. Oregon at Pittsburgh (TNT — Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, and Evan Washburn)

4:30 p.m. (approx.): W7. Dayton vs. W10. Nevada at Salt Lake City (TBS — Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, and Dana Jacobson)

6:50 p.m.: MW7. Texas vs. MW10a. Virginia or MW10b. Colorado State at Charlotte (TNT — Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, and Allie LaForce)

7:10 p.m.: S3. Kentucky vs. S14. Oakland at Pittsburgh (CBS — Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, and Evan Washburn)

7:25 p.m.: MW5. Gonzaga vs. MW12. McNeese State at Salt Lake City (TBS — Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, and Dana Jacobson)

7:35 p.m.: E2. Iowa State vs. E15. South Dakota State at Omaha, Neb. (truTV — Tom McCarthy, Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson, and AJ Ross)

9:20 p.m. (approx.): MW2. Tennessee vs. MW15. St. Peter’s at Charlotte (TNT — Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, and Allie LaForce)

9:40 p.m. (approx.): S6. Texas Tech vs. S11. N.C. State at Pittsburgh (CBS — Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, and Evan Washburn)

9:55 p.m. (approx.): MW4. Kansas vs. MW13. Samford at Salt Lake City (TBS — Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, and Dana Jacobson)

10:05 p.m. (approx.): E7. Washington State vs. E10. Drake at Omaha, Neb. (truTV — Tom McCarthy, Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson, and AJ Ross)

Friday, March 22

Pregame shows start at noon on CBS and truTV, 1 p.m. on TNT, and 1:30 p.m. on TBS. truTV has the late-night wrap-up show, with coverage concluding at 1:30 a.m.

12:15 p.m.: E8. Florida Atlantic vs. E9. Northwestern at New York (CBS — Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, and Tracy Wolfson)

12:40 p.m.: W3. Baylor vs. W14. Colgate at Memphis (truTV — Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, and Jon Rothstein)

1:45 p.m.: E5. San Diego State vs. E12. Alabama-Birmingham at Spokane, Wash. (TNT — Lisa Byington, Robbie Hummel, Steve Smith, and Lauren Shehadi)

2 p.m.: S2. Marquette vs. S15. Western Kentucky at Indianapolis (TBS — Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, and Andy Katz)

2:45 p.m. (approx.): E1. Connecticut vs. E16. Stetson at New York (CBS — Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, and Tracy Wolfson)

3:10 p.m. (approx.): W6. Clemson vs. W11. New Mexico at Memphis (truTV — Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, and Jon Rothstein)

4:15 p.m. (approx.): E4. Auburn vs. E13. Yale at Spokane, Wash. (TNT — Lisa Byington, Robbie Hummel, Steve Smith, and Lauren Shehadi)

4:30 p.m. (approx.): S7. Florida vs. S10a. Boise State or S10b. Colorado at Indianapolis (TBS — Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, and Andy Katz)

6:50 p.m.: S8. Nebraska vs. S9. Texas A&M at Memphis (TNT — Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, and Jon Rothstein)

7:10 p.m.: S4. Duke vs. S13. Vermont at New York (CBS — Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, and Tracy Wolfson)

7:25 p.m.: MW1. Purdue vs. MW16a. Montana State or MW16b. Grambling State at Indianapolis (TBS — Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, and Andy Katz)

7:35 p.m.: W4. Alabama vs. W13. College of Charleston at Spokane, Wash. (truTV — Lisa Byington, Robbie Hummel, Steve Smith, and Lauren Shehadi)

9:20 p.m. (approx.): S1. Houston vs. S16. Longwood at Memphis (TNT — Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, and Jon Rothstein)

9:40 p.m. (approx.): S5. Wisconsin vs. S12. James Madison at New York (CBS — Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, and Tracy Wolfson)

9:55 p.m. (approx.): MW8. Utah State vs. MW9. Texas Christian at Indianapolis (TBS — Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, and Andy Katz)

10:05 p.m. (approx.): W5. St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs. W12. Grand Canyon at Spokane, Wash. (truTV — Lisa Byington, Robbie Hummel, Steve Smith, and Lauren Shehadi)

Second round

Saturday, March 23

Pregame shows start at noon on CBS, 5 p.m. on TNT, and 7 p.m. on TBS. TBS has the late night wrap-up show, with coverage concluding at 1 a.m.

12:10 p.m. (approx.): at (CBS — announcers TBD)

2:40 p.m. (approx.): at (CBS — announcers TBD)

5:25 p.m. (approx.): at (CBS — announcers TBD)

6:10 p.m. (approx.): at (TNT — announcers TBD)

7:10 p.m. (approx.): at (TBS — announcers TBD)

7:45 p.m. (approx.): at (CBS — announcers TBD)

8:40 p.m. (approx.): at (TNT — announcers TBD)

9:40 p.m. (approx.): at (TBS — announcers TBD)

Sunday, March 24

Pregame shows start at noon on CBS, 5 p.m. on TNT, 7 p.m. on TBS and 7:30 p.m. on truTV. TBS has the late-night wrap-up show, with coverage concluding at 1 a.m.

12:10 p.m. (approx.): at (CBS — announcers TBD)

2:40 p.m. (approx.): at (CBS — announcers TBD)

5:25 p.m. (approx.): at (CBS — announcers TBD)

6:10 p.m. (approx.): at (TNT — announcers TBD)

7:10 p.m. (approx.): at (TBS — announcers TBD)

7:45 p.m. (approx.): at (truTV — announcers TBD)

8:40 p.m. (approx.): at (TNT — announcers TBD)

9:40 p.m. (approx.): at (TBS — announcers TBD)

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 28

Pregame shows start at 6:30 p.m. on TBS and 7 p.m. on CBS. TBS has the late-night wrap-up show, with coverage concluding at 1 a.m.

7 p.m. (approx.): at (CBS — announcers TBD)

7:30 p.m. (approx.): at (TBS — announcers TBD)

9:40 p.m. (approx.).: at (CBS — announcers TBD)

10:10 p.m. (approx.): at (TBS — announcers TBD)

Friday, March 24

Pregame shows start at 6:30 p.m. on TBS and 7 p.m. on CBS. TBS has the late-night wrap-up show, with coverage concluding at 1 a.m.

7 p.m. (approx.): at (CBS — announcers TBD)

7:30 p.m. (approx.): at (TBS — announcers TBD)

9:40 p.m. (approx.): at (CBS — announcers TBD)

10:10 p.m. (approx.): at (TBS — announcers TBD)

Elite 8

Saturday, March 25

TBS has the entire broadcast window. Pregame coverage starts at 5 p.m., and the late-night wrap-up show concludes at midnight.

6:09 p.m. (approx.): at (TBS — announcers TBD)

8:49 p.m. (approx.): at (TBS — announcers TBD)

Sunday, March 26

CBS has the entire broadcast window. Pregame coverage starts at 1 p.m. There is no postgame show.

2:20 p.m. (approx.): at (CBS — announcers TBD)

5:05 p.m. (approx.): at (CBS — announcers TBD)

Final Four

Saturday, April 6

TBS has the entire broadcast window. Pregame coverage starts at 3 p.m. There is no postgame show.

6:09 p.m. (approx.): at Glendale, Ariz. (TBS — Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson)

8:49 p.m. (approx.): at Glendale, Ariz. (TBS — Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson)

Championship

Monday, April 9

Pregame coverage starts at 7 p.m. Postgame coverage is scheduled to wrap up at 12:30 a.m.

9:20 p.m. (approx.): at Glendale, Ariz. (TBS — Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson)