Sunday’s final guest was Dawn Staley. Her topic was about the recent “For the Culture” documentary on her team on the SEC Network but also was about media narratives and how even an exalted figure such as Staley feels she has to combat them. The talk was about the big business of ESPN programming, but also about race, how Staley — as accomplished as any coach of her generation, male or female — sees the need to push for recognition of her South Carolina program even when it is No. 1 in the country as it was this past season. And it’s not just her women’s program. She noted that a Philly guy, Joe McKeown, didn’t get the recognition that a 26-4 season at Northwestern deserved, that Adia Barnes at Arizona had a 24-7 season that deserved more publicity.