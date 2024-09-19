2024 Audi S7 Prestige: Crazy fun speed and handling, and even a touch of practicality

2024 Audi S7 Prestige: Is the 100 grand just for speed?

Price: $102,075 as tested. The $7,500 Prestige Package gives you most of the cool stuff I mention here, plus all the driver assists.

Conventional wisdom: Motor Trend’s most notable comment is “Hey boss, what do we do if we can’t think of a third ‘con’?” The first two complain about price and the touchscreen, just like Mr. Driver’s Seat.

On the bright side, the reviewers there appreciate the “lovely styling, outstanding ride-handling balance,” and that it’s “quick and powerful.”

Marketer’s pitch: “One of one.”

Reality: Not just fast and fun, but a little practical.

Competition: If you can find equally powerful versions, there’s the Acura TLX, BMW 3 Series, Cadillac CT5, Genesis G80, Lexus ES, and Volvo S90

What’s new: The S7 has not been redesigned since 2019. How does it hold up?

Following on the heels of last week’s CT5 review, I confess the size and the price never put the two in the same category for me. The A7 better matches the CT5 for features and performance, while this is more a comparison for the CT5-V.

Up to speed: If you were expecting the S7 to roar ahead, you won’t be disappointed. The 2.9-liter biturbo V-6 engine creates 444 horses. This moves the long, low hatchback to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds, according to Car and Driver.

Shifty: Left to its own devices, the 8-speed Tiptronic transmission changes gears smoothly.

The Audi T-bar shifter offers a real racing feel, and shifting gears can happen there or from the paddles. But it can be a little harsh when you’re doing your own shifting work.

On the road: The S7 handles like the big sporty car it is. I had a couple chances to enjoy empty country roads and it just glided through curves and over hills. The ride is impossibly smooth as well. Note that the test model was all-wheel drive.

It can feel a little cumbersome in tight places, but, again, low, wide vehicle.

Driver’s Seat: I gave up a Lexus for this — which to me is the brand that maximizes driver comfort — so I’m not feeling the love as much from the S7. The S sport seats are quite nice, with lots of cling, but they’re quite firm as well. Still, the Valcona leather is attractive and supple.

Friends and stuff: The rear seat really makes one realize how low the S7 sits to the ground. Venture in cautiously, taking care with your head, and stay alert, because your heads rises up to meet the ceiling if you lean back. Legroom is plentiful but foot room under the front seat is slightly inadequate.

That there’s a seat belt in the center is a surprise, because the floor hump is gigantic and the console intrudes way into the back.

Cargo space is 24.6 cubic feet. I’m going to say it’s a little more generous than that. But, hey, it’s a 100-grand hatchback, so cheers that the S7 is as at-home at Costco as it is at the Grand Prix.

Play some tunes: The Bang & Olufsen sound system probably has among the best playback I’ve heard in quite a while, a solid A, maybe trending to an A+. I’m getting some surprising notes but not the most I ever rediscovered.

On one hand the graphical tuning interface — a grid with just a visual point you can drag around — seems easy, but on the other it also seems to lack some of the precision other systems have, with their many sliders. The surround system adds a nice dimension but can be a little on the echoey side.

Operation of the entire infotainment system disappoints. The main infotainment screen really doesn’t offer the kind of graphical interface one expects at this price range — it looks a little html-ish, honestly — and the haptics operate far worse than usual, probably because there are so many choices. Normally I like the Audi press-hard screen for its clear responses, but this one is not so smooth.

Keeping warm and cool: On the other pixel, simple graphic displays make the HVAC operation clear and easy. It’s on a separate screen from the infotainment, which helps operation when you’re relying heavily on the map or other functions.

Also, Google Earth — still a fan, Audi — except less so now that Google wants to sacrifice us all on the generative-AI altar.

Night shift: The Audi S7 also had some nice headlights that illuminate the right parts of the road. This is not always the case, as lighting gets more clever than perhaps it should. Interior lights are also bright but focused.

Fuel economy: The vehicle averaged about 26 mpg before I had it, and I dragged it down some. Worth noting, because now that you’ve dropped a 1900s-home price on your car, you might need to pinch some pennies.

Where it’s built: Neckarsulm, Germany

How it’s built: Consumer Reports predicts the Audi A7 reliability to be a 3 out of 5. (Again, an S7 is just a super souped up A7.)

In the end: Like Motor Trend, I can’t think of a third con either. So spend the money and enjoy the ride. And remind your dubious mate it’s not impractical; it’s a hatchback.