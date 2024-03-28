2024 Chevrolet Trax: Many great additions but one glaring subtraction

2024 Chevrolet Trax Activ: Hey, wait, that’s a Trax?

Price: $26,685 as tested. Sunroof package added $895; Driver Confidence Package added rear cross-traffic alert, lane-change alert, adaptive cruise, and rear park assist for $795.

Conventional wisdom: “The Cheapest Chevy Isn’t the Worst,” says Motor Trend. Car and Driver dislikes the “sleepy acceleration, sluggish transmission.”

Marketer’s pitch: “All-new, all you.”

Reality: It has the look, and most of the performance. Just one big glaring error.

What’s new: The Trax used to be the sad afterthought of the Chevrolet crossover lineup. It was tossed in there like so many bargain detergent and potato chip sales in the ShopRite circular, back when detergents and chips didn’t require a withdrawal from the 401(k), and when circulars were printed.

The world has moved on, and so has the Trax.

With the 2024 redesign, it looks like a little baby Blazer now, low and long, and the test vehicle cut a rather amphibian-like profile adorned in its cacti green paint.

It’s larger than before, and Chevrolet touts its push-button start, automatic climate control, and adaptive cruise available on most models.

Competition: Volkswagen Taos, Chevrolet Trailblazer, Mazda CX-30, Buick Encore GX, Kia Soul, Subaru Crosstrek, Honda HR-V.

Up to speed: The 137 horses from the 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine may make you think it’s going to be the saddest little box in the world, but you might be pleasantly surprised. The 0-60 time reveals it’s not a rocket — 8.8 seconds according to Car and Driver.

But like many small vehicles, the Trax does surprisingly well in real life. It approaches the long climb on 30 West past Downingtown with enthusiasm, and country roads with little hills are not an embarrassment of whines and grinds.

Only when passing on a two-lane road did I give a second thought, but not much more than I would in the Lovely Mrs. Passenger Seat’s Kia Soul.

What’s missing, though, is the all-wheel-drive option. The Trax is now front-wheel-drive only, and that knocks it down a notch or two for me.

Shifty: The six-speed automatic transmission is kind of a throwback, but face it — you might otherwise get stuck with a continuously variable transmission, a fearless alternative which is usually a much worse fate in a small, underpowered vehicle. (Hello, Nissan! Yes, I WAS just thinking about you!)

Still, this seemed to be the drag on Trax acceleration. A chance to shift it myself would have been welcome, but not an option.

On the road: The Trax goes around turns and doesn’t fall over. Live with it.

Once you cast aside dreams of Volkswagens or Minis, the Trax is easier to live with. It handled a highway trip from Chester County to Center City comfortably, kept up with traffic, and didn’t jostle the occupants badly.

Driver’s Seat: The seat itself is not terrible, although the short seat bottom was a noticeable downside. Still, after 200 miles, I can’t say the effects on my legs were adverse.

The gauge designers provided a slick package, with a digital speed readout surrounded by the tachometer, clear and easy to read. Not so clear was the high-beam light, hidden by the steering wheel, to the annoyance of several of my fellow drivers. And, no, it’s not automatic, for this price.

Friends and stuff: Tall Sturgis Kid 4.0 found that only the headroom in the Trax was a problem. Legroom and foot room were plenty — the latter especially stood out because at this price point, short under-seat spaces are common.

The seat itself offered comfort but not wings, which made turns less enjoyable for backseat passengers.

The center passenger enjoys a completely flat floor, and an unobtrusive front console.

Cargo space is 25.6 cubic feet behind the rear seat and 54.1 when it’s folded.

Play some tunes: The stereo sound from the Trax was not in the delightful zone, but for the price it’s not so bad. I’d probably call it a B+ trending to an A-.

Operation is OK, with a dial for volume and everything else through the 11-inch touchscreen, which works fairly well.

Keeping warm and cool: Aw, darn it, GM, you put some really nice round vents in the corners but they don’t twist and direct air like they should.

Operation of the system is not bad, with a dial for temperature and another for fan speed, and buttons simply control the rest of it.

Fuel economy: I averaged about 27 mpg in a highway-heavy test week.

Where it’s built: Changwon, South Korea

How it’s built: The Trax gets a predicted reliability of 2 out of 5.

In the end: Is it worth $6,000 or more for the chance to shift and to go in the snow? That’s the price difference compared to the Taos or the Crosstrek, which would both make my short list.

Next week: See how the Hyundai Kona compares.