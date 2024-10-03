2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD: Performance, handling, and roominess top many gasoline-powered competitors

2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line: Nice looking and nice riding, but can it go the distance?

Price: $78,430 as tested. Ocean blue paint added $695, and a package noted below added $2,000.

Conventional wisdom: Motor Trend liked that it’s the “first non-lux three-row EV” with “upscale interior” and “quick-charging capabilities.” On the downside, they question, “Why is the start button hiding?” And its “higher than Telluride pricing” and that the “power second row folds slowly.”

Marketer’s pitch: “The all-new, all-electric EV9.”

Reality: EV performance, a superb stereo, and a roomy interior — and a long range.

What’s new: The whole thing. This is the three-row electric crossover from Kia, joining the midsize EV6 and smaller Niro in the lineup, along with a bevy of hybrids and PHEVs.

Competition: Tesla Model X, Model Y, Mercedes EQS SUV, Rivian R1S

Up to speed: The EV9 GT-Line rockets to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, according to Motor Trend.

I kept the 379-horsepower unit in Eco mode and couldn’t complain about the acceleration one bit, which is not the case in almost any gasoline-powered vehicle.

Now, this EV9 version with dual motors takes full advantage of electric vehicles’ power and capability. But a single-motor rear-wheel-drive version creates just 215 horsepower, and Kia says it gets you to 60 in 7.7 seconds.

Charging: Like the other EV9s, the GT-Line trim model charges in as little as 24 minutes. It has a range of up to 270 miles, while lesser models go as low as 230.

Shifty: As I’ve mentioned before, I love the Hyundai-Kia creative EV twisty go-stalk. Twist clockwise for Drive, counterclockwise for Reverse, and press Park to keep it in place.

The EV9 even moves the start button to the stalk, turning this little arm into everything motion, hence my go-stalk designation. I can be the last person to be happy about such clever endeavors, but this one seems ingenious.

On the road: The EV9 handles smartly for any kind of vehicle, but especially for a three-row. Handling is sure and steady, though not exactly fun, which is a lot to ask of a bulky vehicle. Country roads were easily conquered without worry.

Highways go down smooth and easy, with no real banging or bouncing on seams.

One caveat — on the final day, I hit a rather large seam on a two-lane highway, and the EV9 really went sideways a bit, like I could feel the whole vehicle shift. Switching into Sport mode helped prevent this in the future, but, still, make sure it’s right for you.

Driver’s Seat: The Driver’s Seat is roomy, comfortable, and highly adjustable. It’s heated and ventilated as well. The headrest is big and super soft and makes you want to use it.

That beloved go-stalk frees up a lot of cupboard space between the seats. There’s a nice-sized console, big cupholders with other storage bins, and then a big cubby underneath it all for bags or whatever.

One downside to the big, soft headrest: It blocks the view of the left lane when you turn your head for that final “Can I pass?” check. The turn signal button activates a camera in the dash to help make lane changes more secure, but I’d feel so much more comfortable just being able to see my own way. Plus foul weather may reduce the camera visibility.

Friends and stuff: The EV9 as tested fit only six passengers, with captains chairs in the middle and two seats in the back.

The captains chairs are comfortable and roomy, as befitting the $2,000 Relaxation Package price tag, and they move forward and backward at the push of a button to make the most of the space. But your movement will be restricted a bit if you want to accommodate people in the third row. They need a bit of legroom, so scooch up, willya?

Once the middle row gives a little, the third row is quite accommodating, with plenty of headroom and legroom and knee room. Foot room is not too bad.

Getting to the third row is not a big deal; the middle seat has a power operation to get out of the way, but the space created is a tightish squeeze. Climbing between the seats is not difficult.

Cargo space is 81.7 cubic feet with all rows folded; 43.5 behind the second; and 20.2 in the back. The frunk is just 1.8 cubic feet in all-wheel-drive models, and 3.2 in rear-wheel drive.

Play some tunes: The stereo is the most excellent system I’ve tested, hands down, A+++. Sound is dynamic and clear across all manner of songs. Just a delight.

Operation is pretty good — a roller knob for volume and then everything else in the 12.3-inch touchscreen.

Keeping warm and cool: Plastic toggles select temperature, fan speed, and source, and they work simply enough. Sadly, the seat heating and ventilating are tucked away on the doors, which seems an odd location.

Where it’s built: Gwangmyeong, South Korea

How it’s built: The EV9 gets a predicted reliability of 3 out of 5 from Consumer Reports.

In the end: Quick acceleration, quick charging, roomy and comfortable seating, awesome stereo. What’s not to like, besides the price? I’d love to try a rear-wheel-drive model.