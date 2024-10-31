2024 Kia Sorento X-Pro: Tackling the rough terrain and the smooth

2024 Kia Sorento X-Pro SX-Prestige 2.5T AWD: Ready for the rough spots?

Price: $49,285 as tested. Olive brown leather seats, $295; floor mats, $225.

Conventional wisdom: Car and Driver likes the “two engine choices, comfortable ride, family-friendly cabin design,” but not the “snug third-row space,” and that it “doesn’t tow as much as Telluride, not as fuel efficient as the hybrid model.”

Marketer’s pitch: “Impressively capable X-Pro.”

Reality: The X-Pro is better equipped for bigger challenges, including a smooth ride and a well-aimed seat.

What’s new: The Sorento has finally started to wear the new Kia design clothes for 2024 — it could easily be mistaken for a Telluride now. That boxy, sharp look is worth copying.

The X-Pro “adventure-ready” trim level has also been added.

Competition: Honda Pilot, Mazda CX-90, Subaru Ascent, Toyota Highlander

Up to speed: The 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine creates 281 horsepower. It gets to 60 mph in 6.6 seconds, according to Motor Trend.

It’s quick to get rolling on the road, and I found nothing to complain about. (See? It can happen.) In the acceleration realm, that is.

There are also hybrid and plug-in versions of the Sorento, which appeal to my inner hippie. (OK, inner AND outer hippie.)

Shifty: The 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission performed so admirably that I didn’t even realize it was a dual-clutch. Kia’s 7-speed version over the past five years or so has been a little wild with abrupt shifts, but this version operated smoothly.

Having learned how nice a dual clutch can be from a recent Mercedes model, though — that one felt like a stick, in a good way — one wonders, why bother? At least it’s not a continuously variable transmission, so I should count my blessings, as scandalously underrated rock performer Mattiel tells us.

Shifting your own gears is possible and works well — the right boost of power, and the vehicle offers enough help so you’re not counting 8-7-6-5-4-3 every time you corner. Shifting from the shifter is a little soft, but there are paddles anyway.

On the road: The Sorento has long been my example of how SUV handling can go wrong. From its first test in 2014, it would swing and sway on old-time roads like I’m fishing for Glenn Miller on the dial while wearing a zoot suit. Kia has been responsive to these kinds of complaints over the years, but the Sorento swung along. Even after they nailed the Telluride.

This time, it took me a few tries until things felt smooth, and maybe I was obsessing. So I’ll say it’s better now. Not Telluride better, but better.

Sport mode offers the best handling, and there it’s tight and enjoyable, though a bit rough. Switch back to normal, or even Smart mode, and things are more easygoing.

Driver’s Seat: Here’s one downside that’s more clearly been addressed. For years, the Sorento was among a handful of similar-sized SUVs that felt like the seat was not facing the steering wheel properly; I could feel myself sitting at a bit on angle. But in 2024? Poof! History!

The rest of the driving setup remains fine, as always: clear gauges, handsome dashboard and console.

Friends and stuff: The middle-row captain’s chairs offer reasonable comfort and support, with plenty of space available if you slide them back. The X-Pro seat trim is handsome and feels nice.

The rear seat space is tight at best, and that’s only if you steal back almost all the legroom from the middle. If you make the second-row folks a little happy, it becomes a knee-gnawing experience back here.

Either way, you’re really low to the floor, and Mr. Driver’s Head gets well acquainted with the rear window.

Entry and exit are easy if you can clamber between the seats; trying to get between the folded seat and the doorway is asking for a belly flop onto the pavement, as the seat sits up against the doorframe and feet can easily get stuck there. I feel like the government should be protecting me from this.

Cargo space of just 12.6 cubic feet behind the rear seat reinforces how close that window really is — that’s a tiny number. Fold that seat down for 38.5 cubic feet, and then the captain’s chairs for 75.5.

The company touts towing capacity, but just 4,500 pounds roughly matches the competitors.

Play some tunes: Sound from the system does the usual Kia jam, providing nice enough playback but nothing stellar. It’s about a B, maybe B+.

Volume and tuning knobs offer extra control, and a row of buttons is shared with the HVAC controls; just hit the little toggle on the left.

Keeping warm and cool: That row of toggles handles most of the fun and seems pretty thoughtfully arranged. The vents do a fairly good job of directing air.

Fuel economy: The vehicle averaged 22 mpg over 800 miles, most of which I didn’t put on, so those are some fairly real-world numbers.

Where it’s built: West Point, Ga.

How it’s built: Consumer Reports predicts the Sorento reliability to be a 3 out of 5.

In the end: The Sorento has become a contender among its competitors, but I’d still aim for the Highlander.