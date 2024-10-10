2024 Subaru Solterra is just a Toyota by another name, for better or worse

2024 Subaru Solterra: If you don’t like Subarus, you might like this.

Price: Starts at $44,995. (The test model was preproduction and no price and options list was available.)

Conventional wisdom: Car and Driver likes that it “offers some off-road capability, standard all-wheel drive, spacious cabin,” but not the “mediocre driving range,” that “other EVs can charge quicker on DC connections,” and that the “styling may not appeal to everyone.”

Marketer’s pitch: “The most advanced Subaru ever, featuring faster charging and enhanced safety technologies.”

Reality: The outsourced Subaru.

What’s new: Sharing a platform with the Toyota bZ4X, this is the Subaru that is the most unSubarulike Subaru that ever subed a ru. It goes way beyond the lack of an internal combustion engine, and even beyond the Toyotaness.

But at least, as Subaru touts on its website, it’s better equipped at a lower price than the bZ4X.

Competition: Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Nissan Ariya, Toyota bZ4X

Up to speed: Obviously as an electric vehicle, the Solterra is not going to have the cozy putt-putt sound that the flathead engines are beloved (and behated) for.

But they also won’t have the putt-putt action either. The Solterra can really give passengers a wake-up call, one that says “We’re going somewhere quickly, even though this is a Subaru!”

The hatchback gets to 60 mph in 6 seconds, according to Motor Trend. That’s not bad among gasoline-powered competitors, but it’s slow among EVs.

Shiftless: No gears, of course. A dial sets you on course; pull up and twist counterclockwise (OK, Zoomers, ask a wise, gray-haired person near you for help) for Reverse, and clockwise for Drive. A button puts you in Park. Doing it wrong leaves you in Neutral.

On the road: The Solterra feels like almost any other EV in day-to-day cruising. The handling is crisp and sure, if a little boring. Very Toyota-y, but touting Symmetrical all-wheel drive like its Subaru brethren.

But if you decide you’re in a hurry — say you’ve been to Home Depot three times that day, and the other drivers are all maddeningly lethargic — turn down a winding old road to get a move on. There, the Solterra leaps and sways over the dips and curves like a happy little econobox of the 1980s, turning a nothing drive into a fun, almost Volkswagen-worthy adventure.

Driver’s Seat: But before you get to have fun with it, you’ll notice the disappointing unSubarulike conduct at first sit.

Perhaps you like Subaru’s tendency to put you close to the windshield and sit upright? (Cue loud game-show buzzer) Bzzzz. You won’t get that in this car.

The stretched-out, low driving position feels like an ’80s arcade racing game. (Again Zoomers, see your nearest old person.) The steering column disappears into the horizon, which is where the gauges sit. They’re clear and legible, but it’s like having a dinner for two at opposite ends of a eight-person dining table.

The seats are comfortable, if a little heavy on the wings and sort of futuristic.

Subaru has added its proprietary EyeSight safety technology.

Friends and stuff: You like a glovebox in your Subaru? Bzzzz. Nope, also not available. There’s a nice tray built in under the console, and the usual cubby in the armrest, but that’s all you get.

Rear-seat passengers get two choices for seat angle — awkwardly semireclined and an inch more awkwardly semireclined. The seat itself is serviceable, though the middle passenger is the only one who should be allowed to complain.

Space is generous though, for all your extremities, corner people.

Cargo space is 23.8 cubic feet in the back and 63.5 cubic feet with the seats folded.

Play some tunes: You like Subaru’s cool vertical infotainment screen? Bzzzz. Sorry, you’ll have to pick another model.

This one gets a normal landscape screen, but a decidedly abnormal pair of buttons for volume below it. You won’t crank up the sound here, just dink dink dink it up. Unsatisfying. No sense even teasing your hair for this ride.

I jest; heads can still be banged, as the steering wheel controls work all right.

Operation of the infotainment screen is not too difficult, although the small, skinny pixel-sliders for the tone control aren’t meant for operating while in motion.

Bright side, sound from the system is really good, about an A-minus.

Keeping warm and cool: The HVAC system is nifty — toggles nicely handle all the main operations. And ebony buttons handle seat heaters and recirculation and stuff.

Fuel economy: The range is about 225 miles, pretty low among today’s EVs.

Subaru says it can charge from 10% to 80% in 35 minutes.

Where it’s built: Aichi, Japan

How it’s built: Consumer Reports predicts the reliability to be a 3 out of 5.

In the end: At least with components from Toyota, it may last longer than the other Subarus. And you’ll get a bit of a bargain over the bZ4X.

But if you want an EV with all the quirkiness and lovability of a Subaru, the wait continues. In the meantime, Kia and Hyundai offer nice alternatives.