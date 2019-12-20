“There were seats, but they were more like benches. I walked to the front and there was no place to sit. I walked to the back and there was no place to sit. I heard a woman say, ‘Poor thing. She’s in the wrong car.’ So, I got off and walked in [the white car] and got a seat,” recalled Turner, who has a light complexion. “I sat in there with my book. And they’re talking about the n—s all the way.”