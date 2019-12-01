In 2017, while a designer-in-residence at the Philadelphia Fashion Incubator, Voloshin launched Voloshin, her rustic-meets-romantic women’s-wear brand. The sweet collection of generously cut dresses, flowing blouses, and perfect ankle-length trousers — in sizes small, medium and large, ranging in price from $98 for a T-shirt to $300 for a silk dress — were made to frolic through fields and traipse through farmers markets. (Voloshin has her pieces manufactured at facilities in India that she visits more than twice a year to ensure the workers are well-treated and paid a fair wage. And because Voloshin does so much business there, she’s able to negotiate smaller orders.)