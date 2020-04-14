Welcome to my first newsletter, an exciting leap forward, but with an element of “back to the future.” Fifteen years ago, I launched my blog Attytood, back when blogging was the next new thing. A few years ago when I became more of a columnist, I gave up some of what I loved about Attytood: the conversational tone, tidbits that didn’t need a full column, occasional rants on pop culture or sports, and more. This newsletter highlights the best of what I do now but stick around until the end for the new doodads (the technical term). First, though, the main event.