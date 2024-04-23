In Columbia chaos, student journalists stand tall | Will Bunch Newsletter

Today (Tuesday) is Primary Day in Pennsylvania. This is one of only 10 closed-primary states, meaning (among other things) that independents — like me, currently — are locked out of the process of picking general-election candidates, which I think is wrong. But if you are a registered Democrat or Republican, please vote today. Faith in our elections is what keeps this whole enterprise going.

With the truth up for grabs, Columbia’s young journalists are getting the story

For a few tense moments, the student broadcasters behind Columbia University’s radio station WKCR — who’ve dropped their normal, mostly jazz programming for dramatic live reporting of protests that have rocked their Upper Manhattan campus — must have wondered if they were at an Ivy League university or in the war-torn capital of a banana republic.

At roughly 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night, as tensions were peaking — with student demonstrators pushing the university to divest from Israel over the war in Gaza and defying the Columbia administration’s orders to shut down their campus encampment — school security officers raced into the radio station’s studios and told the on-air staff they would need to leave the building and shut down their broadcast.

As the on-air announcer told the audience — which, thanks to internet streaming, was listening to the protests from all over the world — that shutting down WKCR would be unprecedented, things abruptly changed again. The security officers, apparently seeking to close a cluster of buildings because of a perceived threat, realized taking a radio station off the air would be a mistake — especially at the school that administers journalism’s Pulitzer Prizes.

“That was scary,” a student broadcaster said, her voice shaking (according to a journalist who was listening live), with some nervous laughter behind her. “We’re going to cut to music now!” Buoyed by the realization WKCR still has not been ordered closed in a history that goes back to the primitive days of radio in 1908, the young broadcasters were soon back doing live reports from the protest, reading the latest bulletins from the administration, and airing other vital news for a campus facing its most tumultuous unrest in 56 years.

“Is Columbia in crisis?” asked a headline from the Columbia Spectator student newspaper — in a rare moment of understatement by student journalists. At a time when an ex-U.S. president is facing a criminal trial for the first time, and with Congress breaking a logjam on foreign aid, the campus protests have nevertheless riveted the nation — especially on social media, where students protesting events in the Middle East have touched a string of hot wires around war and peace, religion and prejudice.

The showdown exploded last week after embattled Columbia president Minouche Shafik faced hostile questions in Congress about reported incidents of antisemitism, then ordered the New York Police Department on campus, where officers arrested more than 100 students from the pro-Palestinian tent encampment. The arrests only poured gasoline on the fire. The Biden White House condemned new antisemitic incidents — many on the fringe of campus, not involving students — while many Columbia professors lashed out at an assault on free speech.

In a social-media age when videos from campus — lacking context or the most basic information — can get several million views, factual information from the Columbia campus is essential for fighting this flood of disinformation, some intended and some accidental. Regrettably, both mainstream and professional freelance journalists have struggled amid the chaos and harsh rules from the university to get access to report from the scene.

That’s made student journalists, who have the ID badges needed to get onto campus, even more essential than usual. Thankfully, the young cub reporters for the Spectator, WKCR, and other campus outlets haven’t merely met the challenge. Much of their work as been stellar.

While the denizens of X and other social media sites were yelling back and forth over the severity of antisemitic incidents in and around campus since the encampment began last Wednesday, the reporters at the Spectator, using their on-scene access and doing some shoe-leather reporting, produced a piece that analyzed the alleged incidents, where they occurred and, where possible, who was involved. The story found many — although not all — tirades or threats against Jewish students came from non-students or happened just off campus, but their piece also made it clear why some students feel unsafe, and why the chaos has vexed authorities seeking calm.

Good journalism means actually talking to folks, fact-checking, and setting the record straight, wherever those facts lead — which is exactly what the Spectator’s reporting on antisemitism achieved. But having the best facts can also form the basis for powerful opinion journalism. And while opinions on what’s happening at Columbia, and whether Shafik should resign, are a dime a dozen, the Spectator editorial board used both its journalism and its lived experience at the university to craft a truly powerful defense of the free speech that is currently under attack.

In their “Is Columbia in crisis?” editorial, they wrote: “The administration has ignored our countless pleas to engage meaningfully with students, opting instead to continue down a path of surveillance, oppression, and authoritarian policies. Columbia should encourage free discourse on campus, not censor marginalized voices under the guise of ‘safety’ and protection.”

Academic freedom, free speech, and freedom of the press are essentially first-cousins in the battle for open expression. Shafik has already tried to terrorize students and chill dissent by calling the NYPD onto the Columbia campus — a low moment in an ongoing war against young people’s liberty to speak out. But the fearless reporting and powerful moral stands taken by young people at WKCR and the Spectator are essential reminders of why we need the First Amendment more today than ever.

It once seemed like a relic from 1968 to talk about a “generation gap” in American society, but the still-boiling Israel-Gaza conflict and a new era of campus unrest has brought it back with a vengeance, as get-off-my-lawn boomers complain about the younger generation and its politics. I always believe in our young people, and find their passion for changing the world a welcome break from the cynicism of so-called “grown-ups.” The around-the-clock student journalists at Columbia have only reaffirmed my sense that, despite everything you’ve heard, the kids are alright.

Yo, do this!

Don’t it always seem to go, that you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone? Consider the late conservative icon William F. Buckley and his 33-year run (still a record) with TV’s Firing Line. Growing up, it seemed like Buckley’s PBS (after 1971) show was on constantly, and I always turned the knob right past it. Today, in a TV time of staged yelling and pundit predictability, Buckley’s erudite and often surprising debates with ideological foes like Black Panthers and Marxists are sorely missed. Heather Hendershot, the historian who wrote the ultimate account of how 1968′s Democratic National Convention redefined modern media, takes us back to that era and fills in what us non-watchers missed in her book Open to Debate: How William F. Buckley Put Liberal America on the Firing Line. I highly recommend it. Maybe blame this week’s obsessions with the Donald Trump trial and campus protests, but Earth Day 2024 seemed very muted. Why not celebrate belatedly on Thursday when American University sociologist Dana R. Fisher, an expert on protests and friend of the newsletter, comes to Philly’s Penn campus for a 2 p.m. event at the Perelman Center for Political Science and Economics, 133 S. 36th St.? She’ll be talking with Penn prof Parrish Bergquist about her excellent new book: Saving Ourselves: From Climate Shock to Climate Action.

Ask me anything

Question: We’re now seeing the horrific effects of red state abortion bans with women being turned away from ERs and bleeding out from miscarriages. Why isn’t Biden using executive power to codify Roe? We sure as hell know Trump will use that power. — Via kayhay (@kuhayden) on X/Twitter

Answer: There’s no question about the imperative to act, not only to preserve reproductive rights, but also basic women’s health in today’s chaotic post-Roe environment. Biden, it should be noted, has taken some administrative steps to advance federal protections for women, such as this August 2022 order aimed at protecting women traveling out-of-state for abortions, among other things. He’s probably looking at more between now and November. But taking action without Congress is always a double-edged sword. Democrats like Biden and Barack Obama faced some understandable blowback for executive orders on issues they couldn’t win on Capitol Hill, like protecting immigrant “Dreamers” or reducing student loans. The best protection for women is to elect more pro-choice lawmakers.

What you’re saying about ...

Oops. The brief flurry of missiles and airstrikes between Iran and Israel seemed like it was going to be a big deal 10 days ago, but the mostly non-deadly military back-and-forth has proved to be performance art, not the start of World War III — which explains why nobody had a strong opinion on it. I’ll try going forward to focus on the topics that I’ve learned get bigger responses. Such as ...

Backstory on why RFK Jr. seems to be taking votes from Trump, not Biden

When President Joe Biden came to Philadelphia last week, he made the centerpiece an endorsement from 15 — count ‘em, 15! — members of America’s version of a royal family, the Kennedys. Philly seemed like a fitting locale — John F. Kennedy’s popularity in the city, especially with Catholics, was a key part of his narrow 1960 victory — but that’s not why the move turned some heads. The Kennedy choir was sending a message to its wayward son, independent president candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., that his own siblings and cousins reject his conspiracy-minded campaign. The endorsement also reflected a broader sense in the Biden campaign that third-party rivals, but especially RFK Jr., threaten to take votes from some of the people who picked Biden in 2020 when he and then-President Donald Trump were the only major candidates.

I wonder, though, if times have changed and Team Biden should be reconsidering its strategy. A couple of new polls released over the weekend suggest the Kennedy’s presence in the race is now hurting the GOP’s Trump more than the incumbent president. For example, an NBC News survey found Trump up by two points over Biden in a head-to-head matchup, but when RFK Jr. is thrown into the mix along with two left-wing candidates, Cornel West and Jill Stein, the results are reversed and now Biden leads by two points. Wasn’t it Trump’s people — including his behind-the-scenes guru Steve Bannon, as well as a major donor or two — encouraging the son of slain 1968 candidate Robert F. Kennedy to run, as some sort of chaos agent? What if the chaos is blowing back on Trump?

When RFK Jr. entered the race last year, running for a time as a Democrat, it was reasonable to think that so-called low-information voters with fond memories of the candidate’s father, and looking for an alternative, would gravitate away from Biden, whose approval ratings were at rock bottom. But the strange campaign of the anti-vaccine and sometimes anti-science Kennedy has now gotten enough attention that liberal-minded voters have figured out this is not your father’s RFK, while some conspiracy-minded, Trump-y voters are now intrigued. Third-party candidates get votes from people looking for excuses not to vote for a major-party candidate. With Trump starting to look weaker and ineffectual as he sits in his Manhattan hush-money trial, Bannon’s chaos agent is now giving voters an alternative to a shrinking Republican. The GOP should be pressing the panic button.

What I wrote on this date in 2009

The debate over the usefulness of so-called “balanced,” on-one-hand-on-the-other-hand journalism didn’t start with the “both sides” coverage of Donald Trump’s threat to American democracy. On this date 15 years ago, the dirty tricks pulled by the fossil-fuel industry to bamboozle the public around climate change was the canary in the coal mine for the rise of disinformation. I wrote about a New York Times investigation into the Global Climate Coalition, which, despite its nice name, was a front group for Big Oil and its bought-off scientists. I wrote: “Journalists have to weigh many things in striving for the truth — but the ultimate mile marker must always be objective facts where they exist, and not a juggling act of talking heads, especially when one of the heads doesn’t even believe its own baloney it’s putting out there.” Read the rest: “How ‘balanced journalism’ helped the climate change deniers.”

Recommended Inquirer reading

Timing is everything, but especially in journalism. A few weeks back, I started picking up on an about-to-boil uproar over the growing clampdown on protesting and free speech on college campuses all around the country. So, I spent some time on the campus at Penn — one of the epicenters of the crisis — and talked to protesters at other schools like Columbia as well as experts on academic freedom. My piece aiming to show the magnitude of the threat, and to explain why the hard-won gains of 1960s activists are disappearing, dropped on Thursday — literally at the moment NYPD cops were arresting more than 100 pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia. Over the weekend, I went to the movies (!), explaining how, in seeking to pay tribute to journalism, the dystopian thriller Civil War actually reveals how the media is failing in the real world. Covering the development beat in Philly may not sound like as much fun as, say, the work of a full-time Taylor Swift reporter. But with the local economy on the upswing, and readers fascinated by the next high-rise, or posh condos in newly gentrified neighborhoods, The Inquirer’s Jake Blumgart might be the most widely read reporter in the newsroom (also, the tallest ... but I digress). And in a rising Philadelphia, sometimes economic development actually is fun. Blumgart’s most recent scoop revealed a scheme by the University City District for a sandy beach, a large-sized swimming pool, and a giant slide where you would literally expect it least — overhanging the (hopefully) formerly polluted Schuylkill River, literally in the shadows of 30th Street Station. The concept seems too perfect for America’s strangest large city, and Philadelphia Daily News (yes, it still exists!) front-page genius Joe Berkery went to town, calling the plan a “Wooder Park” in his classic Page One, “Town-a-Shore?” If you only subscribe to the Brand X journalism that comes from a tower on Manhattan’s Eighth Avenue, you have no clue what’s happening here in Philly. So subscribe to The Inquirer, climb over that paywall, and hit the beach!

