Politics is bustin’ out all over, and there’s more to talk about this October than I can squeeze into this newsletter and my other columns. So here’s some exciting news: You can be a part of my first-ever Inquirer LIVE chat, which takes place online at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 9. The topic is, “In a World of Conspiracy, Do Issues Even Matter?” You can (and should!) sign up at this link. It’s moderated by my amazing editor, Erica Palan, and those who attend will have a chance to ask me anything, not just about QAnon but politics and the 2020 election. Hey, did someone forward you this email? Sign up to receive this newsletter weekly at inquirer.com/bunch!