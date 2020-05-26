With a coronavirus vaccine, Trump has embraced the magical thinking of the Moderna execs who pitched him in the Oval Office as he also encourages America to re-open for business — even as his ex-Food and Drug Administration head and other government science leaders say the pandemic is not under control. Even worse, the firm inspiring Trump’s vaccine visions has been called out by journalists who actually follow these things as a nearly identical twin to Theranos, the Elizabeth Holmes-led medical-testing start-up whose ultimate scamminess and downfall has sparked movies, books and podcasts.