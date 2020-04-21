But simply celebrating that remarkable achievement isn’t the only reason I wanted to talk to Librach and recapture a little of the spirit of 1970. That first Earth Day happened only after decades of ignorance of what the Industrial Revolution and its greedy shortcuts had done to the planet, capped by cities darkened by smog at high noon, polluted urban rivers catching fire, and oil-soaked seagulls on California beaches. A lesson had been learned, but little more than two generations later that lesson has been forgotten.