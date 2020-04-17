Lou Klein, 31, of South Philadelphia, had planned to participate in the annual Run for Clean Air race on Saturday with his running club but then Gov. Tom Wolf issued statewide stay-at-home orders in March.
But Klein still plans to run the race — virtually because he said he, “supports the mission of the Clean Air Council,” which has hosted the race since 1981. It converted the event into a virtual run starting Saturday.
It’s one of the many ways environmental organizations and government agencies are trying to keep the spirit of Earth day, which falls on Wednesday April 22, alive in the region. Amid social distancing measures to slow the spread of coronavirus, most Earth Day celebrations and cleanups have been postponed or cancelled.
Now, environmentally-focused groups are hosting free webinars, online learning for children, teaching aids for educators, environmental justice programs and more.
Here’s a rundown of the best ways to celebrate Earth Day this year:
Katie Edwards, of the Clean Air Council, said the Run for Clean Air is Philadelphia’s biggest Earth Day celebration and this year’s race would have been the 39th annual run. The run, sponsored by Toyota Hybrids, usually draws about 2,000 participants.
“We decided that instead of canceling and postponing, that we would shift to a virtual run,” Edwards said. “It already had a virtual component. So with a few easy steps, we were able to convert it all into a virtual run.”
Edwards said participants can run their own 5K, 10K, or 3k walk route any time between April 18 and April 26. Registration proceeds go to the nonprofit Clean Air Council’s mission of advocacy in the Mid-Atlantic region.
The virtual race operates on the honor system, but participants can share their routes and submit their times. They can share their run using the hashtag #runforcleanair.
Runners will receive a medal — in the form of a stainless steel collapsible straw — and race shirt celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
“We’re using social media to create a community around this,” Edwards said. “It’s our hope everyone will take a sweaty selfie and post it on our Facebook page or our Instagram page."
2020 Virtual Run for Clean Air, $35, register until April 25 at cleanair.org/run
On Earth Day, WURD Radio’s ecoWURD initiative, in partnership with the From The Source, a collaboration of 10 news organizations reporting on the Delaware River Watershed, will host a day-long summit of on-air and online conversations exploring environmental justice at the intersection of race, health, the arts, education and politics.
The series of conversations will run from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., shining a light on the disparities facing black Philadelphians during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
Through elemental themes of earth, air, water, and fire, the conversations will be framed to make environmental issues urgent, culturally relevant, and accessible while focusing on solutions.
WURD, which broadcasts on 96.1 FM, is the only African-American owned and operated talk radio station in Pennsylvania, and one of few in the country.
The Clean Air Council has joined with the Energy Co-op and Weavers Way Food Co-op, and the Philadelphia Energy Authority to host three free educational webinars about renewable energy. The events are free but registration is required.
- April 22: The Power of Cooperatives in Renewable Energy Webinar, presented by The Energy Co-op with Weavers Way, 6:30 p.m.
- April 24: Commercial Property-Assessed Clean Energy Webinar, presented by the Philadelphia Energy Authority (PEA). The webinar revolves around a financing structure that allows commercial property owners to borrow money for energy and water efficiency improvements and renewable energy installations through a special assessment. 11 a.m.
- April 27: Renewable Natural Gas Webinar, presented by The Energy Co-op and the Clean Air Council. 5:30 p.m.
Weavers Way Co-op is hosting a virtual Earth Day Art “Make-In” on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event, live streamed on Zoom, allows children and adults to share and make images inspired by Earth Day using whatever materials are at home. The event is free but registration is required.
Member groups of the Delaware River Watershed Initiative offer a series of short, family-oriented videos on nature produced by environmental educators. The videos include tours, adventures, and workshops. A few include:
- Wildlands Conservancy has produced a series of wildlife-focused educational pieces on red tailed hawks, skunks and wood turtles. It also offers a bingo game that builds nature awareness and knowledge.
- Pinelands Adventures, part of the Pinelands Preservation Alliance, offers online learning adventures, including a profile of the Pinelands’ Still family, who played a role in the Underground Railroad. It is also hosting a virtual watch party of the film Wilderness Remains on April 24 at 7 p.m.
- South Jersey Watersavers is holding virtual rain garden workshops on April 22 at 6 p.m.
- Wissahickon Trails has started a weekly virtual Nature Journaling club for all ages. Visit their website and follow them on Facebook.
- The Alliance for Watershed Education compiled a page for virtual programs and experiences for teachers and students.
Educators at the Fairmount Water Works Interpretive Center have gathered resources for parents looking to share the experience of Earth day with their children.
- Understanding the Urban Watershed Curriculum Guide with Activity Ideas (Grades K-8) is a compilation of lessons and activities with chapters that explore water, water systems and watersheds with vocabulary, activity ideas, discussion questions and suggested reading.
- A webinar for teachers helps educators instruct on urban watersheds, and is packed with resources that easily adapt to distance learning. The webinars are one-hour workshops and the curriculum is designed for middle school, but all grade teachers are welcome. Dates are April 21 and April 23 at 4 p.m., and Wednesday April 22 at 7 p.m. The webinars are free but registration is required.
Philadelphia Parks & Recreation created a virtual “Parks & Rec @ Home” program that includes a variety of fun activities. Next week, the program will have an Earth Week theme to inspire a love of nature and passion for the environment and public spaces.
Staff members will host birdwatching tutorials, a “Grow Up Green” nature session for young children, a chat about which local trees are in bloom, and a guided virtual tour in the Wissahickon.
The virtual programs are live streamed on Parks & Rec’s Facebook page Monday through Friday at 3 p.m.
The Rutgers Cooperative Extension will offer an “Earth Day at Home” webinar series. The webinars will air Mondays from April 20 to June 29, and focus on steps you can take to protect the environment, including how to make homes sustainable, environmentally-friendly lawn care, and composting to reduce plastic waste.
The live, one-hour interactive sessions will begin at 6:30 p.m.