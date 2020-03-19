It’s hard to say what’s more depressing — knowing that America won’t give the top job to someone like Warren or the realization among Baby Boomers like myself that we may die before any woman is ever entrusted with the keys to the Oval Office. Many women, naturally, expressed this better than I ever could. Some had to deal with depression like the feminist writer Jessica Valenti when her 9-year-old daughter assured her that she could grow up to be president. “I want her to be able to hold on to that optimism,” she wrote, “because the truth is that I’m fresh out of hope to give her.”