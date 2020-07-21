No wonder, then, the flood of tributes and condolences — not just from his Democratic allies and civil rights survivors but from Republicans who probably wouldn’t even have voted with Lewis on renaming a post office. Even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — who presumably heard Lewis’ famous speech when he attended the 1963 March on Washington — said “our great nation’s history has only bent towards justice because great men like John Lewis took it upon themselves to help bend it.” Never mind that McConnell has made his life’s work trying to unbend everything that Lewis ever accomplished.