Even as Georgia congressman and lion of the civil rights movement John Lewis accepted the 2016 Liberty Medal at the National Constitution Center four years ago, the progress he and others had fought so hard to achieve in the ’60s seemed threatened
It was two years after police had shot Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager, in Ferguson, Mo., sparking protests and demonstrations nationwide. It had been mere months since the similar shooting of Philando Castile in St. Paul, Minn. And within two years Philadelphia would face its own moment racial reckoning — the 2018 arrests of two Black men at a Center City Starbucks, a scene many likened at the time to the Jim Crow-era indignities that Lewis and his colleague and mentor, the Rev. Martin Luther King, had fought against.
Still, in the face of those troubling signs indicating just how far there was left to go in the fight for racial, Lewis, speaking to attendees at the Liberty Medal gala, saw reason for hope.
“There are some people that have said, ‘Nothing has changed,” he told the packed crowd that September night. “Come and walk in my shoes, and I will show you change.”
Lewis’ death from pancreatic cancer on Friday at the age of 80 comes at yet another moment of racial reckoning for the nation. But leaders from across the region said Saturday it was the late congressman’s unrelenting belief that change could be achieved that continued to inspire successive generations of activists, politicians and everyday citizens who are now rising to meet their generation’s moment.
“He has inspired me for decades,” said U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans (D., Pa.), who has served alongside Lewis on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. “He and so many other sacrificed so much for our right to vote.”
State Sen. Sharif Street (D., Phila.) called Lewis’ life “an embodiment of a pivotal moment that became a movement for freedom.”
“We will forever be indebted to you, John, a good and loyal servant — an American hero,” he wrote on his Facebook page. “May your legacy be an example for generations to come.”
Mayor Jim Kenney also credited Lewis with inspiring him. He said: “Now it is up to each of us to carry on his legacy and help build the version of America he believed was possible.”
Lewis, the son of an Alabama sharecropper, spent most of his life in the Deep South and Washington, D.C., where he served more than three decades in Congress as a Democrat representing Georgia’s Fifth District
But while the 2016 Liberty Medal speech may be his most high profile visit to the Philadelphia region, he made several smaller trips here over the years, inspiring younger people to keep up the fight for racial equality.
“Each and every generation must play a role in ending racism,” he told the group of local Phi Beta Sigma fraternity members in Cherry Hill in 2015.
He stopped by Amalgam Comics and Coffeehouse in Kensington to sign copies of his graphic novel memoir “March,” while in town for the Democratic National Convention the next year.
Owner Ariell Johnson, said at the time she was stunned and honored when Lewis’ team reached out to her to plan the visit. She credited people like him, King and the other civil rights leaders of their day with the strides that made it possible for a Black woman like her to own a comics shop featuring authors of color.
“The fact that he was standing up for me even though I wasn’t born yet, and the things that they achieved got us to where we are now,” she said. “We’re not in a perfect place, and there’s still much more work to do, but even able to own this business” is a credit to them.
In a 2018 visit to St. Joseph’s University, Lewis regaled students with his memories of his 1965 march alongside 600 protesters demanding voting rights across Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala. He likened the brutal police crackdown that greeted them that day, leaving 58 injured and Lewis among them, to the fight for more equitable policing practices that protesters continue to march for today.
“I believe Dr. Martin Luther King was the most impactful person in our fight for our rights,” former Mayor W. Wilson Goode Sr. told reporters after that speech. “Right after him comes John Lewis.”
And as local activists fought in 2016 to preserve a Camden home where King stayed while studying as a seminary student at Crozer Theological Seminary in Upland, Delaware County, Lewis personally threw his name behind their efforts and led a rally to bring weight to their cause.
“It’s like bringing Babe Ruth to the plate,” Patrick Duff, the activist who spearheaded the fight to save the house, told the Inquirer that year.
For his part, Lewis was humble, telling a crowd of 100 huddled under a tent on Camden’s Walnut Street that day that it was they — not him or his name — that would win the fight.
“Don’t get lost in a sea of despair,” he said. “Keep the faith.”
This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.