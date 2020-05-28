In the final years of his life, Dr. Martin Luther King was frequently called upon by white interviewers to condemn the riots in Los Angeles, Newark, Detroit and elsewhere. And he while he continued to embrace non-violence, he also explained in a 1967 speech: “I think America must see that riots do not develop out of thin air. Certain conditions continue to exist in our society which must be condemned as vigorously as we condemn riots. But in the final analysis, a riot is the language of the unheard. And what is it that America has failed to hear? It has failed to hear that the plight of the Negro poor has worsened over the last few years."