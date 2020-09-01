The bombshells started dropping on August 18 with the long-awaited report on Russia and the 2016 election from the Senate Intelligence Committee — a bipartisan effort where Republicans were actually in the majority. After nearly four years of GOPers on Capitol Hill covering for the president, this one flipped the script — going well beyond the 2019 Mueller report in documenting contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia or Wikileaks, the intermediary that dumped Democratic emails stolen by Putin’s men. Team Trump, they discovered, was eager to exploit any Moscow connection and then desperate to cover it up.