We’ve seen this movie before — and yet we haven’t seen it. On January 19, 1999, as the Philadelphia Daily News’ chief political writer and just two days shy of my 40th birthday (sigh), I joined millions of Americans in marveling at either the brio or the chutzpah — depending, of course, on your political perspective — of Bill Clinton delivering a lengthy State of the Union address in the midst of his Senate impeachment trial.