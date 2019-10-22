The end of the Cold War was supposed to allow for a smaller military and a so-called “peace dividend” to invest in the needs of everyday Americans. Instead, the numbers — as laid out by Wertheim in a recent New York Times op-ed — are mind-boggling. Of U.S. military interventions since World War II, 80 percent have come since 1991, the year the Soviet Union fell. He noted that, along the way to spending $6 trillion on these wars, the U.S. has dropped bombs on Iraq every year since 1991, and it doesn’t matter which party is in power. Barack Obama was perceived as the anti-war candidate in 2008 yet in the final year of his presidency (2016), America dropped an estimated 27,162 bombs on seven different countries.