You may have noticed I didn’t even include the one pro-democracy protest that has dented the American consciousness — the weeks of massive upheaval in the streets of Hong Kong against the authoritarian mandates of Beijing, which have only intensified and become more violent in recent days as rulers of the supposedly semiautonomous city crack down. Nor have I gotten to the noteworthy protests in some of America’s traditional allies like France — the Yellow Vest movement, which is still going after a year — or the United Kingdom, where thousands took to the street chanting “Stop the coup!” as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s scheme to suspend Parliament collapsed. Or, for that matter, the millions who took part in September’s climate strike, including hundreds of thousands of American kids who skipped school to prove that being glued to a couch isn’t a requirement of U.S. citizenship.