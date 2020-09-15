It used to be the conventional wisdom that Americans couldn’t grasp the threat of climate change because the issue was too abstract. Well, what about now, when amid the shocking burnt-orange pictures of Pacific Coast skylines you read about the 13-year-old boy who died in Oregon’s wildfires while clutching his dog, while his frantic father told a burned, barefoot and barely recognizable woman that he couldn’t stop for her because he was searching for his wife, prompting the woman to whisper, “I am your wife”?