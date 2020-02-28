It turns out that the two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning, critically-acclaimed playwright had dated her mother during the mid-1960s when they both lived in Pittsburgh’s historic Hill District. Wilson used to be a regular for breakfast at Eddie’s Restaurant where Pat, as he called her, worked as a waitress to support her young daughter. Wilson would take her to the legendary Crawford Grill, a jazz spot where luminaries such as John Coltrane, Ella Fitzgerald and Miles Davis performed.