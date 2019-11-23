Havkin grew up in the Northeast with a dad who was in the Atlantic City pawn shop business. He always had an affinity for watches — he was the 14-year-old who sported a Movado to school, but after two eventual semesters at Bucks County Community College, Havkin dropped out to sell mortgages. That’s how he realized he was a good salesman, so he decided to try his hand selling watches on eBay. Thanks to his dad, he already had some connections. Eventually, he opened a showroom in Richboro, and met Walter when he walked in looking for work. Online sales were Walter’s specialty.