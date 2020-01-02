In 2006, when he was just 15, he distressed denim for the likes of Jill Scott and Musiq Soul Child at Kulture shop, the now-defunct Baltimore Avenue boutique once owned by Fatin Dantzler and Aja Gordon — also known as Kindred Family Soul. “I would distress the jeans, paint them, add holes to them and make about $60 a pair," Walker said. Not bad for a teenager. Walker would also design and make suits for young men in the neighborhood who went to prom. This is how he learned how to tailor.