Kevin Parker: Up until now, our main runway shows have been multi-designer showcases. For example, on Friday night we will feature 13 designers, and on Saturday there will be 15. This year, however, we will have individual designer shows, as in one designer per runway. We are really excited about that, starting with two Philadelphia-based designers: Jenny Lee Maas at 1 p.m. and Victoria Wright at 4 p.m. Also on Saturday we are hosting our third plus-size fashion show with Lov’n My Curves. That’s a partnership we have with Dr. Marquita Williams. We will be showing plus-size for men and women looks on Saturday at noon.