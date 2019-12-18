It wasn’t until repercussions from the #MeToo movement that pageant organizers, especially Miss America, really looked inward. All of a sudden they were rethinking the long-held belief that, above all, a woman’s most important job was to fit a certain beauty ideal. Competition between women became much more frowned upon. We should be holding each other up, not tearing each other down based on silly things like the curl of our eyelashes, right? Intelligence trumped evening gowns. And in 2018, Miss America axed its swimsuit competition. The mind-set that kept beauty pageants alive was slowly but surely on its way to becoming a thing of the past.