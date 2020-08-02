The coronavirus, however, put a halt to such busyness in the name of beauty. Weeks in quarantine turned into months during which we went from virtual business meetings to virtual birthday parties to virtual happy hours in fancy shirts and yoga pants. We learned how to position the Zoom cameras so no one could tell we weren’t wearing bras. #Freedom. We’ve gotten used to the creases near our eyes. Our roots have grown in silver. Our new growth is spongy. The wigs sit by the side of the bed. And guess what? The world is going on. It’s not that we stopped caring about beauty. We just care more about our well-being.