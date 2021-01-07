“When we see this, a spectrum of responses comes up,” said Ebony White, a licensed professional counselor and psychology professor at Drexel University. “Some of us shake our heads at the country because we know this is not new. Then there those of us who are just fed up and angry because we know we don’t have the same liberties and rights as those people we just watched storm The Capitol. This is why, collectively speaking, Black people have a hard time believing in America.”