Interestingly enough, the study comes at a time when the CROWN Act -- which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural hair -- is being introduced in states throughout the country. The legislation would protect workers and students who wear their hair in braids, locks, twists, Afros from being discriminated against. While anybody might be able to wear these styles, its goal is to protect black people. Earlier this year the CROWN Act became law in California and New York and is pending in legislatures in New Jersey and Florida.