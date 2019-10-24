“I grabbed the hammer of it because if the hammer don’t go off, the gun don’t go off. I was tussling with him," recalled Atkins, 38. “The first shot went off, it shot my finger off, my middle digit of my right hand. It was hanging on by a piece of string. And he shot again … It hit my hand again … And then, while tussling [with me], he shot the girl two times in her shoulder."