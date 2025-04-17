2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV AWD: It’s one among many

2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS AWD: Nice ride, nice range?

Price: $59,240 as tested. The Super Cruise Package adds all kinds of driving and safety service, WiFi, and automatic parking for $3,255. RS Convenience Package heats the wipers, adds head-up display, adds a camera rearview mirror, and heats the rear seats for $1,395, and a fancy charge cord adds $295.

Conventional wisdom: Consumer Reports likes “smooth acceleration, relatively quick home charging, qualifies for $7,500 federal tax credit,” but not the “slow steering, stiff ride, long stopping distances, low dashboard air vents, no Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.”

Marketer’s pitch: “Enhance your entrance.”

Reality: Not a bad choice, but with one caveat.

What’s new: This Blazer is the EV version of the midsize SUV.

There’s a lot of homework to do as you order. The Blazer comes in front-, all-, and rear-wheel drive versions, which is highly unusual.

And it’s mostly worth it, at least for the model tested.

Competition: Ford Mustang Mach-E, Honda Prologue, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Nissan Ariya, Subaru Solterra, Toyota bZ4X, Volkswagen ID.4.

Up to speed: Like all EVs, the Blazer is no slug, but it’s not the rocket that some have shown themselves to be. The RS AWD gets an 85 kWh battery, with 11.5 kW AC charging. (More advanced models get a 102 kWh battery.)

Going 0-60 takes 6 seconds from the 300 horses, according to Car and Driver. I had the Blazer during a terrible week of snowstorms and temperatures in the teens, so I didn’t get to put the acceleration to a great test until the end. Fortunately on the last day, I had a chance to crank it up and found acceleration to be a blast, feeling even better than the numbers would make you think.

Sadly, though, Sport mode and the rest of the choices are in the touchscreen.

The Blazer EV also comes in 220-, 365-, and 615-horsepower versions, and prices will vary.

Range: I registered 293 miles on the test vehicle with an 85 kWh battery; the window sticker advertises 283. The battery size makes a difference in charging speed — 69 miles in 10 minutes from the smaller and 78 from the larger at a DC-Fast charger. That’s pretty slow compared to other EVs. (A 2023 Ioniq 5 could zip from 10% to 80% charge — about 180 miles — in 18 minutes.)

It takes 9.5 hours to fully charge at a typical home charger.

Other versions of the Blazer EV last 334, 312, and 303 miles.

Shiftless: The gear selector takes the place of a wiper stalk on the right side of the steering column.

On the road: The handling in the Blazer EV is serviceable. In normal mode, the Blazer pulls no punches and does not surprise by meandering off to one side or the other, but it also does not delight by making anyone think “Whee!”

Sport mode helps a bit on country roads, but it’s a bear to deal with on highways. I really found the vehicle meandering one day while trying to adjust controls on a four-lane highway.

Driver’s Seat: The seat is up to standard — comfortable and supportive. (Old people like me who drove, say, a Chevy Celebrity or Plymouth Reliant remember when this was not nearly a given.) The dashboard is more attractive than one would expect from a Chevrolet.

The gauges are easy to read in the 11-inch screen — no problems locating any of the info, even though the very similar Cadillac Optiq gets an even bigger unit.

Friends and stuff: Rear-seat passengers should enjoy their accommodations — plenty of space to stretch out and up and wiggle one’s toes. The seat back has two adjustments.

Cargo space is 30.5/64.2 cubic feet (in the gas version); I couldn’t find EV numbers.

In and out: Like most EVs, the Blazer EV is at an ideal height for entry and exit; there’s really no climb or slouch when you’re trying to get in and out.

Play some tunes: The stereo provides nice playback, close to an A for sound experience.

The giant 17.7-inch touchscreen — matching the Optiq’s — makes it easy to see what’s going on. As CR complained, there is no Apple CarPlay, and I was sad. But the map is nice and easy to use.

Keeping warm and cool: The HVAC settings appear in the touchscreen as well. The big screen makes this setup less problematic; you can’t tactile your way through it but at least it’s easier to see. The seat heater and cooler buttons are easier to use than the Lilliputian icons in the GMC Acadia, but still a little small.

Round HVAC vents remain a Mr. Driver’s Seat favorite, and these are no exception. Easy to direct and shut off. And attractive as well.

Where it’s built: Ramos Arizpe, Mexico. Canada and the U.S. supply 12% of the EV’s components; 46% come from Mexico (including the motor and electric drive unit), and 20% from South Korea.

How it’s built: Consumer Reports puts the Blazer EV reliability at a 1 out of 5, but there’s not a lot of data to back that up. It’s based on Chevrolet’s overall score, CR says, but that is right on the border of 2 and 3 out of 5. The magazine has contended EV reliability lags behind gas and hybrid models, but I’d think the simplicity of the EV would make it easier to maintain over time.

In the end: There’s a lot to like about the Blazer EV, but that reliability number makes me at least want to slow my roll before buying one. I’d definitely check out the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, which have been some of the most satisfying offerings I’ve tested.