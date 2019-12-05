Brushing aside an 11-1 vote by his County Council last month, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer says he won’t sign a deal to accept shares of Ideanomics, a well-connected but cash-poor New York firm, as collateral for a $3 million loan the county gave to the Delaware Board of Trade (DBOT), a four-year-old Wilmington stock exchange that has so far failed to produce promised jobs.
“Giving the taxpayers a Chinese penny stock is not the way out," said Meyer on Tuesday. “There’s one way out of it: to pay us back."
Ideanomics’ chairman is New York-based Chinese-media impresario Bruno Wu and its vice chairman is Shane McMahon, son of President Donald Trump’s former Small Business Administration chief and current super-PAC head Linda McMahon. Ideanomics bought control of DBOT earlier this year, and it traded some of its own shares for those of United Arab Emirates- and Delaware-based investors, including a couple of close friends of Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden.
Shares of Ideanomics, which hit a recent peak of $4 last summer, have traded below $1 in recent weeks, becoming a “penny stock” territory, in trader jargon. The company has reported annual losses in each of the last four years, though it also posted profits in the winter and spring quarters of this year, before returning to a loss in the third quarter.
Besides DBOT, Ideanomics says it plans to develop a blockchain and software research center in Connecticut, using state grants. It says it has a group of programmers in Ukraine who are helping build software systems, and a Mobile Energy Group that on Dec. 2 announced a deal to help cut energy use in the Chinese province of Inner Mongolia by boosting use of battery-powered cars.
Ideanomics spokesperson Tony Sklar didn’t return calls seeking comment on Meyer’s refusal or its effect on DBOT. He had previously said his company sought to switch collateral with the county because DBOT needs improved software, but first needed the county’s approval to cancel the old software, since it served as collateral for the loan.
DBOT last month made its yearly 6 percent, $180,000 annual interest payment to the county on schedule. The final interest payment, and the $3 million principal, are due back next November. Meyer and council members have expressed concern they may have a hard time forcing payment if Ideanomics isn’t more profitable when the loan comes due.
Meyer noted he never supported the DBOT loan but inherited it from his predecessor, Tom Gordon, whose bid for a fourth term running Delaware’s most populous county was ended by Meyer in a 2016 primary election.
But in rejecting council’s latest plan for the loan, the elected executive raised questions about the impotence of the council, which is dominated by Meyer’s fellow Democrats.
In expressing his skepticism, Meyer also echoed complaints by the lone legislator who voted against accepting shares -- Council President Karen Hartley-Nagle -- who warned that borrowers typically get more money from courts in bankruptcy proceedings than shareholders do, if the exchange’s owner goes broke. She said the county would be better protected without changing collateral.
Meyer insisted he never talked to Hartley-Nagle about the deal, nor did he read the two pages of objections she filed with council last month. “That’s getting into the weeds,” he said.
Meyer said the DBOT loan is an example of government trying to do too much for private business. “If a business needs money, they should sell more stuff," he said. “If they can’t borrow from a bank, they should get investors.” He added that the stock exchange’s owners “are not poor” and shouldn’t depend on taxpayer funds.