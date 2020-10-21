The empty court at the Wells Fargo Center, March 11, the day the NBA suspended public games as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus. On Oct. 20, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor reported that Aramark, the Philadelphia-based food concession operator, and its partners had laid off a total of 3,200 at the center and other arenas in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, pending the resumption of live games. Economists say the U.S. won't fully recover until the pandemic is over. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)