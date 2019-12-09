Whom did the government wrongly coerce — and so what? It’s still mysterious. In another lawsuit seeking to stop the government from continuing to take cash from Fannie and Freddie, the Obama administration in 2011 “convinced Judge Sweeney to place over 11,000 documents related to the seizures of Fannie and Freddie under a Protective Order, claiming that [public exposure] could affect ‘national security’ and might cause another financial crisis," notes Gary Hindes, a onetime investigative reporter and Delaware Democratic Party chief who now heads the Delaware Bay Co., a New York investment fund.