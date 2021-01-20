The inauguration of President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris gave us the visual cues we need to believe the our country’s worst days are over, and that Americans are on the cusp of a new era of dignity, unity and respect for the American tradition.
It’s time to breathe a sigh of relief.
The mood was tasteful and understated and fashion was an important part of how we understood the gravity of the day. And this year it took on a deeper meaning because the night won’t be filled with fairytale balls. What was on the dais was America as she is without the pomp and circumstance, sobering and real.
First Lady Jill Biden attended her husband’s swearing-in ceremony in a fitted, slate blue — almost teal — coat by emerging designer Alexandra O’Neill for her New York-based label, Markarian. The coat was paired with a matching dress that featured a sheer, chiffon bodice, matching gloves, and of course, a mask. The outfit was quintessential first lady feminine with a touch of shimmer, while the blue put her squarely in the Democratic camp, though with a soft, not aggressive shade.
Vice President Kamala Harris opted for a royal purple coat by an emerging Black designer, Christopher John Rogers. Under the coat was a royal blue dress and blazer ensemble from the collection of another Black designer, Sergio Hudson. Harris also wore a string of statement pearls, an expected and much-talked about sartorial shout out to her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters.
Harris, the first woman, first Black woman and first South Asian woman to assume the role of vice president, wore purple as a nod to Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress back in 1969. This royal purple was Chisolm’s campaign colors, when she campaigned for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1972. But purple — a mixture of red and blue — also signifies bipartisanship. So we can read Harris’ tailored violet look as a symbol of her commitment to work across political divisions.
Harris wasn’t the only dignitary in unifying purple. Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton arrived with a purple knot scarf wrapped cozily around her neck. Former first lady Michelle Obama wore a burgundy — red with a generous dollop of blue — ankle-length coat and matching trousers, also designed by Hudson, and got a lot of Twitter love for it.
“There was a real conscious choice not to wear polarizing colors,” said Gwendolyn Shaw, an associate professor of art history at the University of Pennsylvania and curator of the National Portrait Gallery’s current exhibit, Every Eye is Upon Me: First Ladies of the United States. “There was a sense of merging red and blue into one to visualize the bringing together of the country. These two hues have been used to politically separate us into tribes. This was a visual end to that.”
The deep hues of the day — President Joe Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff both went with dark suits by king of American fashion, Ralph Lauren — made for a somber mood. The masks were a reminder that the country is still living under the dark, dangerous cloud of COVID-19. Former presidents sat separately from each other in what was an intentionally small affair. And outside of the Capitol, much of DC remained on lockdown, a reminder of the insurrection that took place only two weeks ago.
The monochromatic looks and serious tones matched the words of Biden’s speech, which urged we unite to “fight the foes we face: anger, resentment, hatred, extremism, lawlessness, violence, disease, joblessness and hopelessness. With unity, we can do great things, important things.
There were moments when colors popped. Bright yellow coats worn by Senator Amy Klobuchar and Amanda Gorman, the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, were rays of sunshine and hope. The president’s granddaughter, Natalie Biden’s cotton candy pink coat was festive as was Lady Gaga’s broach, which was inspired by Pablo Picasso’s Dove of Peace. Jennifer Lopez’s winter white outfit dripped in Chanel jewelry.
Presidential inaugurations are watched, studied, analyzed, and incessantly discussed because these first glimpses provide insight on how the incoming administration plans to present themselves on behalf of the nation, Shaw said.
But the optics of the 46th presidential inauguration were even more important this year. Our nation is divided and we are still on edge from the attack on the Capitol, with insurrectionists wrapped in the American flag. Now, only two weeks later, our flag has been reclaimed, with a field of 191,500 planted on the National Mall to represent those of us who couldn’t attend the inauguration. This new ritual was unifying and beautiful.
And, while we watched former presidents mark the moment, we were also keenly aware of who was missing. After a rambling speech, Donald Trump departed Washington in Air Force One for the last time on Wednesday morning with Melania Trump at his side in Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana, the high-end European designers that defined her term as first lady and stood in antithesis to her husband’s staunch America-first policy.
The Trumps’ departed to The Village People’s “YMCA” and Frank Sinatra’s iconic “My Way” Melania glued to her husband’s arm like silent eye candy, stood in stark contrast to what would follow the Biden inauguration.
Back at the Capitol, one of the enduring images of the inauguration was the strength and power of women. Among them: Harris’ history-making moment, sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina to sit on the Supreme Court; the talents of Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez; and Gorman’s powerful poem, “The Hill We Climb.”
The inauguration foreshadowed that new America, said Terri Boyer, director of the Anne Welsh McNulty Institute for Women’s Leadership at Villanova University. “Pretty much every role on the dais except for President Biden was a woman. This inclusive America is the future of America.”