Rescue Spa in Rittenhouse has a beauty balm in the official Grammy swag bag

Cerabalm, the first product in Rescue Spa in Rittenhouse’s four-piece skincare collection Danucera, will be a big winner at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, regardless of which artists take home the gold.

This weekend, 145 presenters and performers at the 66th annual music awards ceremony will be gifted a 1.7 fluid ounce jar of the cool-to-the-touch, fragrance-free, copper jelly — valued at $95 — in their official swag bag, one of 20 luxury products to make the red carpet cut.

“I’m happy. I’m thrilled. This is so big for us,” spa owner and Danucera creator Danuta Mieloch said last week. “We are creating a cult classic.”

It’s been an amazing for year for Mieloch’s Danucera skincare — pronounced “Don-oo-sera” — a combination of the first four letters in Mieloch’s name and cera, which means complexion in Polish.

Vogue named Cerabalm the world’s best dual-duty mask — it’s a makeup remover and moisturizer. W Magazine praised the oil-based cleanser for being as light as a gel. The Cut called it the best balm for rosacea.

Advertisement

Cerabalm appeared in Rescue’s Rittenhouse Square and Manhattan’s Flatiron locations in November of 2022. Bergdorf Goodman picked it up in August 2023 and in September, sales hit $1 million.

There are no synthetics, silicone, or mineral oil in Danucera, Mieloch said. “That is what clogs pores and sits on the skin,” Mieloch said.

Several companies curate celebrity swag bags during the red carpet season, including Lafayette Hill-born, Los Angeles-based gifting diva Rachael Cosgrove, whose company Giftbags by Rachael, has showered Hollywood A-listers with exclusive goodies for more than a decade.

Mieloch’s Cerabalm was plucked by Distinctive Assets, an L.A.-based marketing and branding company, which has a contract with the Grammy’s, making its bag the award show’s official swag with the highest profile. Distinctive Assets also curates the “Everyone Wins” bags Academy Award nominees receive, and there is talk Cerabalm will be available in the gifting station, too.

Mieloch also confirmed this weekend that Janelle Monae’s makeup artist, Keita Moore, will prep the Grammy-nominated performer’s face with with Danucera products before applying make-up. Monae’s album, The Age of Pleasure is nominated for 2024 Grammy for best album of the year.

Other products in the Danucera line include a tonic ($88), eye cream ($145), moisturizer ($195). A mask will be available in the coming weeks. Also for sale are special Danucera wash cloths and a jade sculpting stone, used to massage products into the face.

Mieloch has boasted a celebrity client base for decades including actresses Eva Chen, Naomi Campbell, Amber Valletta, Carla Gugino and Baille Madison. And while she’s super excited about the A-list love, she treats all of her clients like stars. “I’m honored for the attention, but to me every client is a celebrity,” Mieloch said.