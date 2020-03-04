Dixon did not say that her products were only for black women. Nor did she say she didn’t want to be a role model for white women business founders. What Dixon likes, as CEO at Honey Pot, is being a possible inspiration to girls who look like her. Perhaps she’s the type of role model she wishes she had as a child. (When I reached out to her, I got an automatic email response saying they were inundated with requests to talk to her.) It’s been proven that when children see people who look like them excel, they are driven to excel.