James Harden’s blue furry get-up was designed in Milan, not on Sesame Street

As fashionistas watched celebrities paid homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld at Monday night’s Met Gala, Philadelphia 76er James Harden surprised the sports crowd, arriving at the first playoff game against the Celtics in a furry, blue sweatsuit.

What in the Cookie Monster was this brother wearing, the sport’s world asked?

Turns out the two-piece suit wasn’t designed on Sesame Street, but in Milan. The color-block, zip-up — reminiscent of the 90s Eight Ball jacket — and matching furry, wide-legged pants, were made by the Italian design house Marni, according to a Sixers spokesperson. The suit is one-of-a kind. (How could there be another one?)

Harden’s fashion choices are sometimes strange. But the shooting guard’s style is a playful, breath of fresh air. Harden’s gravitation towards bright colors is a mirror into his bright personality. His interesting choice of silhouettes — especially the wide legs — makes me think he’s a risk taker. (Did you see the way he miraculously lifted the team to a 115 to 119 victory over the Celtics?)

And Harden’s full beard, is not just a shout out to his South Philly fans — both hipsters and homeboys — who love him, but suggest a warmth in personality, that’s becoming more popular in male-dominated sports thanks to athletes like Dwyane Wade, who, along with his wife, Gabrielle Union, were sleek and debonair in Prada at the Met Gala.

A bit about Marni: The Italian fashion house, founded in 1994, is based in Milan and was once strictly a furrier. Over the years, however, the house became known for its daring use of bold color in men’s and women’s silhouettes, prioritizing fun over the expected. Creative director Francesco Risso was a designer at Prada before coming to Marni in 2016.

Under Risso’s experimental eye, Marni has become a vibrant streetwear line with recent collabs including Uniqlo and Carhartt. Marni presented its Spring 2023 collection under the Manhattan Bridge during New York Fashion week in September, marking the first time the fashion house ventured outside of Milan for a collection. The list of celebrity Marni fans is long as it is eclectic, including Meryl Streep, Billie Eilish, and Regé-Jean Page. Last week Tracee Ellis-Ross posed for the gram in a boxy, banana yellow pantsuit.

I’d wear that.

So while all of haute Hollywood was turning heads at the Met Gala, Harden was making history both on and off the court.

Philly for the play-off win — and a fashion slam dunk.